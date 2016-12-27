Breaking Benjamin Guitarist Jasen Rauch Loses Son After Premature Birth

By Music News Group

Credit: Nicole NapierCondolences to Breaking Benjamin guitarist Jasen Rauch, who suffered the loss of his newborn son over the holiday period. He and his fiancee Heather were expecting a child this summer, but, sadly, the baby died Christmas Eve after being born prematurely.

“Little Henry Mitchell Rauch was delivered and went to be with Jesus earlier this morning,” Rauch wrote December 24 in an Instagram post. “It’s a loss neither of us know how to even begin to process. We are both so thankful for the support from friends and family that has been pouring in from around us.”

“As sad as it has been, I want to focus on how incredible Henry was,” the guitarist added. “Though we never got to meet him, there is something there, a connection that only a parent would understand. I am so thankful for him. I love him. I always will.”

