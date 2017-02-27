Brantley Gilbert plans to keep the devil awake this summer

By Music News Group

Photo Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.The devil won’t be getting any rest, if Brantley Gilbert has anything to say about it.

The “Weekend” hitmaker is adding a summer leg to his tour, named for his number one-selling album The Devil Don’t Sleep. Once the current tour run wraps April 29 in Duluth, Minnesota, Brantley will turn his attention to festivals, fairs and amphitheaters.

“There are so many different ways to do this come warm weather,” he says, “And I like ’em all. Festivals are just a party with a whole lotta music…There’s not much more real — or more like where I come from — than a fair…”

“Those amphitheater shows,” he adds, “well, that’s where the BG Nation comes together to throw it down. You know, it’s why when we take it outside, it’s just good, and we have the party of the summer everywhere we go.”

Tyler Farr and Luke Combs join Brantley for the 26-date summer run, which kicks off June 2 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the complete itinerary at BrantleyGilbert.com.

