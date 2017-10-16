Brantley Gilbert builds his tour around "The Ones That Like Me"

By Music News Group

The Valory Music Co.Brantley Gilbert sets the wheels in motion for his The Ones That Like Me Tour February 1 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“The Ones That Like Me” is the title of Brantley’s latest top 30 hit, but the Georgia native says it also “speaks to what this tour is: a chance for me to get together with all the people out there who get this music, who believe in these songs and live their lives just like the people back home do.”

“We are all proud Americans, who try to stand up and do the right thing,” he adds. “That’s life — and that’s what my music is made of.”

Here are the initial dates for Brantley Gilbert’s The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour, with Staind‘s Aaron Lewis opening the shows:

2/1 — Worcester, MA, DCU Center

2/2 — Hershey, PA, Giant Center

2/3 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center

2/8 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

2/9 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena

2/10 — Tupelo, MS, BancorpSouth Arena

2/15 — Fairfax, VA, EagleBank Arena

2/16 — Augusta, GA, The James Brown Arena

2/17 — North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

3/24 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

4/19 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

4/20 — Salem, VA, Salem Civic Center

4/21 — Pikeville, KY, Eastern Kentucky Expo Center

4/26 — Dayton, OH, Wright State University Nutter Center

4/27 — Terre Haute, IN, ISU Hulman Center

4/28 — Rogers, AR, Arkansas Music Pavilion

5/10 — Cedar Rapids, IA, US Cellular Center

5/11 — Grand Rapids, MI, The Van Andel Arena

5/12 — Erie, PA, Erie Insurance Arena

