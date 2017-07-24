Brand-new me: Alicia Keys shows off new rainbow-colored hairdo on social media

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesAlicia Keys unveiled a fierce new hairstyle over the weekend, giving new meaning to her song “Girl on Fire.”

A picture the singer shared on Instagram shows her sporting neon orange, yellow and pink-hued braids, with her back turned to the camera, enjoying a view of New York City.

Another photo features Alicia looking straight at the camera, with a handful of braids hiding one of her eyes.

Alicia is known for donning natural hairstyles and was an endorser of the no-makeup movement last year, appearing on red carpets without a stitch of concealer, lipstick or foundation.

She was also featured in People magazine’s annual Most Beautiful issue earlier this year as one of the publication’s Fabulous Faces of 2017.

