Brad Paisley's comedy comes to Netflix on Tuesday

By Music News Group

NetflixYou’ll be able to see Brad Paisley flexing his funny bone this week: his new Netflix comedy special premieres on Tuesday.

Reba McEntire and Baywatch‘s David Hasselhoff will be on hand for Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, as well as comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana, and Mike E. Winfield.

“I’ve been hosting a stand-up comedy night at the Nashville Comedy Festival for the last few years and Netflix approached us to film it,” Brad says. “It’s been fun to come up with bits and incorporate some stand-up comedians that really fit my audience. It’s going to be fun to see it come together in the one-hour special.”

The show was taped earlier this year at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville. You can check out the trailer for Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News