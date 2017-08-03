Brad Paisley tests his comedy chops on Netflix special, "Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo"

By Music News Group

Lloyd Bishop/NBCBrad Paisley dropped by NBC’s Late Night on Wednesday to chat with host Seth Meyers about his Netflix comedy special Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, debuting August 15, and told Meyers how a country singer ended up hosting a comedy show.

Paisley started honing his comedy chops during his concerts, as a way to hold the audience’s attention between songs. “I really worked on the comedy chops for a while and started hosting this thing at our comedy festival in Nashville called The Wild West Comedy Festival,” he explained.

“We had a great time and I’ve got a bunch of comedians that [we’d] tell a bunch of jokes,” he continues, “and Netflix approached us and said, ‘Would you like to film that for a special,’ and we did and it’s a blast.”

Brad also revealed that, as with movies, he has director’s cuts of his songs that include verses that didn’t make it onto the final track. We’ll get to hear some of them during the special, including a never-before-heard verse from his 2005 hit, “She’s Everything,” which he previewed for Meyers.

“She’s a yellow pair of running shoes, a hole-y pair of jeans,” he started off, before adding, “She looks great in cheap sunglasses, she a passive aggressive little thing. She’s almost everything I ever wanted, almost everything I need…”

Brad returned later to sing “Last Time for Everything,” from his latest album, Love and War.

