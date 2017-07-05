Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum perform on 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'

By ABC News Radio

Lady Antebellum; Hodges Usry/NBC Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum lit up Tuesday night’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, broadcast on NBC.

Brad, in the midst of his Weekend Warrior World Tour, performed a couple of songs off his Love and War album, live from Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre. First up was “Today,” which he sang as clips of soldiers reuniting with their families played on a jumbo video screen behind him. He returned later with his new single, “Last Time for Everything.”

Over on the East Coast, Lady A — also out on the road for their You Look Good World Tour — appeared live from their concert stop at the BB&T Pavillion in Camden, New Jersey and performed their single “You Look Good,” as well as their new one, “Downtown.”

The lineup for NBC’s broadcast of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular — featuring a fireworks display in New York — also included Hailee Steinfeld, Chalie Puth, Jennifer Lopez and Sheryl Crow.

