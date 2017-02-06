Bowie's "No Plan" EP Set for Physical Release This Month

By Music News Group

SonyThe final three tracks recorded during sessions for David Bowie’s Blackstar album will be soon be available on CD and vinyl.

The No Plan EP, featuring the songs “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You,” is set for release on CD February 24 and on vinyl April 21. The tracks were previously only available for digital download or as part of the Lazarus cast album.

The No Plan EP artwork was designed by longtime Bowie collaborator Jonathan Barnbrook, who has designed every Bowie album cover from 2002’s Heathen through Blackstar. The EP’s vinyl version also features a special laser etching on one side.

A video for the song “No Plan” was released January 8 to commemorate what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday.

Blackstar, which topped the album charts in over 20 countries including the U.S., is up for five awards at this year’s Grammys: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

