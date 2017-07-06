Book focusing on The Rolling Stones' 1960s BBC TV and radio appearances due out in the fall

By Music News Group

Courtesy of HarperCollinsA new book chronicling the history of The Rolling Stones‘ appearances on various BBC radio and television programs during the 1960s will be published in the U.S. on September 26. Rolling Stones On Air in the Sixties takes an in-depth look at the famous band’s visits to U.K. TV and radio shows, starting with a 1963 appearance on the variety program Thank Your Lucky Stars and finishing with the group’s performance of “Let It Bleed” on the end-of-the-decade special Ten Years of What?

The book, which was written by Richard Havers, will be released in conjunction with a planned DVD containing recently discovered, previously unseen footage of the band performing on U.K. television and captured behind the scenes.

In focusing on The Rolling Stones’ BBC performances and interviews, the book shows how the band developed from an upstart blues outfit to one of the most famous and influential bands in rock history. The 320-page volume features recollections from the group’s members, as well as from producers and directors who worked with the rock legends.

Rolling Stones On Air in the Sixties also will offer rare and never-before-seen photos, memorabilia and documents from the BBC archives and other sources, including a letter that Brian Jones sent to the BBC in January 1963 seeking to secure an audition for “The Rollin’ Stones Rhythm and Blues Band.”

