Bobby Valentino addresses transgender sex scandal in Instagram videos

By Music News Group

Rick Diamond / GettyBobby Valentino has no time for your memes, even though he finds them funny.

The R&B singer recently posted several Instagram videos in response to the social media onslaught from fans shocked to read reports about his alleged sexual encounter with a transgender prostitute over the weekend, named Reima Houston.

Houston claims that Bobby walked out on her without paying for her services.

In one of Bobby’s videos, captured by DJ Akademiks, he says, “The memes is funny as hell. Y’all take as much time making memes as you did with doing something constructive, it’d be a lot of rich black folk out here, and that’s real talk. But they funny.”

A video of the Valentino and Houston’s alleged escapade surfaced online and, as previously reported, the artist believes that he’s being victimized by Houston and reportedly went to the police to report her for extortion.

Even though Bobby’s denied that she is a prostitute, he has yet to confirm his knowledge of her being transgender.

Houston, on the other hand, claims that she recorded Bobby because he simply didn’t have the money to pay her.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News