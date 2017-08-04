Blue ain't your color: FGL's Tyler Hubbard discovers baby gender reveal was wrong

By Music News Group

John Shearer/Getty Images for Florida Georgia Line“God’s got jokes,” Tyler Hubbard shared on Instagram Friday, after getting some surprise news about his wife Hayley‘s pregnancy. “After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl.”

“[Whoa]… so many emotions,” the Florida Georgia Line hitmaker continued, “but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl”

Tyler and Hayley announced they’re expecting their first little one back in June. Look for the arrival of baby girl Hubbard around the end of December.

