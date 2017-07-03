Blink-182's Matt Skiba shares personalized "Home Is Such a Lonely Place" video

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboLast month, Blink-182 premiered the video for their song “Home Is Such a Lonely Place,” a nostalgic, home movie-style clip showing Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker preparing to leave their homes to head off on tour. Now, Skiba has shared his own personalized version of the video.

Skiba’s version shows him recording, riding his motorcycle, and just hanging out with friends and family. There’s also an adorable pit bull. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Home Is Such a Lonely Place” is a single from Blink’s album California, which is the band’s first record with Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge. A deluxe version of California, featuring 11 bonus tracks, was released in May.

Blink-182 kick off a U.K. tour tonight, July 3. They’ll return to the U.S. later this month for their co-headlining stadium dates with Linkin Park.

