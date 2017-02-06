Blink-182 Plots Spring US Tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboBlink-182 will return to the road this spring for a U.S. headlining tour. The trek, which will feature openers The Naked and Famous and Wavves, will begin March 22 in Austin, Texas and will wrap up May 9 in New Orleans. Tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday, February 10 via Blink182.com.

The pop-punk trio will be touring in support of their latest album, California, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. A deluxe version of California is due out this year.

Here are Blink-182’s spring U.S. tour dates:

3/22 — Austin, TX, Austin 360 Amphitheater

3/23 — Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

3/25 — Las Cruces, NM, New Mexico State

3/26 — Tucson, AZ, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

3/28 — Lubbock, TX, Lonestar Amphitheater

3/30 — Kansas City, MO, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

4/1 — Dallas, TX, Toyota Stadium

4/19 — Flagstaff, AZ, Northern Arizona University

4/21 — Amarillo, TX, Aztec Music Hall

4/22 — Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

4/23 — Springfield, MO, Shrine Mosque

4/25 — Pelham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater

4/26 — Charleston, SC, N. Charleston Coliseum

4/27 — Knoxville, TN, Civic Coliseum

5/2 — Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center

5/3 — Tallahassee, FL, The Pavilion

5/4 — Orlando, FL, Orlando Fairgrounds

5/9 — New Orleans, LA, UNO Lakefront Arena

