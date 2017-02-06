Blink-182 Plots Spring US Tour

ABC/Paula LoboBlink-182 will return to the road this spring for a U.S. headlining tour. The trek, which will feature openers The Naked and Famous and Wavves, will begin March 22 in Austin, Texas and will wrap up May 9 in New Orleans. Tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday, February 10 via Blink182.com.
The pop-punk trio will be touring in support of their latest album, California, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. A deluxe version of California is due out this year.
Here are Blink-182’s spring U.S. tour dates:
3/22 — Austin, TX, Austin 360 Amphitheater
3/23 — Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
3/25 — Las Cruces, NM, New Mexico State
3/26 — Tucson, AZ, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
3/28 — Lubbock, TX, Lonestar Amphitheater
3/30 — Kansas City, MO, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
4/1 — Dallas, TX, Toyota Stadium
4/19 — Flagstaff, AZ, Northern Arizona University
4/21 — Amarillo, TX, Aztec Music Hall
4/22 — Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
4/23 — Springfield, MO, Shrine Mosque
4/25 — Pelham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater
4/26 — Charleston, SC, N. Charleston Coliseum
4/27 — Knoxville, TN, Civic Coliseum
5/2 — Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center
5/3 — Tallahassee, FL, The Pavilion
5/4 — Orlando, FL, Orlando Fairgrounds
5/9 — New Orleans, LA, UNO Lakefront Arena
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: Music News