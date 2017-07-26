Bleachers expands fall "Gone Now" tour

ABC/Randy HolmesBleachers has added another leg of fall tour dates in support of the band’s new album, Gone Now. The newly announced shows begin October 3 in Portland, Oregon, and wrap up November 20 in New York City. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 28 via BleachersMusic.com.
For the November dates, Bishop Briggs will be opening.
Gone Now, the sophomore effort from Jack Antonoff‘s band, was released in June. It features the lead single “Don’t Take the Money.”
Here are the newly announced fall Bleachers tour dates:
10/3 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
10/4 — Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
11/7 — Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
11/8 — Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
11/10 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
11/11 — Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
11/14 — Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/16 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
11/17 — Boston, MA, House of Blues
11/20 — New York, NY, Terminal 5
