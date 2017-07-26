Bleachers expands fall "Gone Now" tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesBleachers has added another leg of fall tour dates in support of the band’s new album, Gone Now. The newly announced shows begin October 3 in Portland, Oregon, and wrap up November 20 in New York City. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 28 via BleachersMusic.com.

For the November dates, Bishop Briggs will be opening.

Gone Now, the sophomore effort from Jack Antonoff‘s band, was released in June. It features the lead single “Don’t Take the Money.”

Here are the newly announced fall Bleachers tour dates:

10/3 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

10/4 — Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

11/7 — Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

11/8 — Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

11/10 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

11/11 — Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

11/14 — Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/16 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

11/17 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

11/20 — New York, NY, Terminal 5

