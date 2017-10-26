Blake Shelton brings his BS to the fashion world

By Music News Group

Warner Music NashvilleThe business of Blake Shelton is booming, and now the star of The Voice is expanding into fashion.

The “I’ll Name the Dogs” hitmaker will launch his new clothing line at Macy’s with an appearance at New York City’s Herald Square location on November 2. The Oklahoma native shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of him wearing a plaid shirt and jeans that are presumably a part of the BS by Blake Shelton collection.

Blake’s new album, Texoma Shore, follows on November 3. If you’re keeping up, already this fall, Blake has re-released his holiday album, Cheers! It’s Christmas; opened the first of his Ole Red bars and restaurants in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; and kicked off his 13th season of The Voice, NBC’s hit singing competition.

Source:: Music News