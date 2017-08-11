Black Veil Brides to release new album in 2018; Andy Biersack records new song for "American Satan" movie

By Music News Group

Chelsea Lauren/WireImageThe next Black Veil Brides will finally arrive next year. In an interview with Rock Sound, frontman Andy Biersack reveals that the band’s fifth studio effort, which was originally slated for the fall, will be released “at the top end of 2018.”

“It’s a great record that we’re really proud of,” Biersack says. “I think the fans are really going to like it and it’s a long time coming.”

The most recent Black Veil Brides project is their 2014 self-titled LP, which features the single “Goodbye Agony.”

Biersack also revealed that he’ll be recording a new album in the fall under his Andy Black solo moniker. The debut Andy Black album, The Shadow Side, was released in 2016.

In related Black Veil Brides happenings, Biersack sings on a new song called “Let Him Burn,” a track recorded for the upcoming film American Satan, which stars the frontman. You can download “Let Him Burn” now on iTunes.

In American Satan, Biersack plays the lead singer of a young band called The Relentless who move to Los Angeles in search of rock stardom. Instead they meet Malcolm McDowell, who, judging by the trailer, may or may not be the Devil.

American Satan also stars Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce, Denise Richards, former Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, and John Bradley, who plays Sam Tarley on Game of Thrones. The film hits theaters October 13.

