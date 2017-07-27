Black Stone Cherry going "Black to Blues" with new EP

By Music News Group

Credit: Rob FennBlack Stone Cherry will play the blues on a new EP titled Black to Blues. The collection finds the Kentucky rockers putting their spin on six blues classics recorded by legends like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. Black to Blues will be released September 29.

For your first preview of Black to Blues, you can listen to Black Stone Cherry’s take on Howlin’ Wolf’s “Built for Comfort” now via TeamRock.com.

“One of our favorite blues icons is Howlin’ Wolf, who we consider the quintessential voice of the blues,” the band says.” It only made sense for us to put our spin on a few of his of his classic songs, one of which is ‘Built For Comfort,’ a song that our audience has begged us to record since playing it live over the years. We only hope the Wolf would be proud!”

Here’s the Black to Blues track list:

“Built for Comfort”

“Champagne & Reefer

“Palace of the King”

“Hoochie Coochie Man”

“Born Under a Bad Sign”

“I Want to Be Loved”

