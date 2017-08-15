Billy Curringon hangs on to #1 for the third week in a row

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Billy Currington has made it to the top, and he’s not letting go. For the third week in a row, his hit “Do I Make You Wanna” sits at #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The Georgia native is only the fourth artist this year to have a three-week #1, following Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton.

What’s even more impressive is that Billy’s previous chart-topper, “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” also spent two weeks at the top. Only five other artists have had back-to-back multiple-week number-ones in the past four years: Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, and Shelton.

Source:: Music News