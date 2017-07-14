Billy Corgan selling guitars, amps, basses & more used on Smashing Pumpkins albums

By Music News Group

Credit: Scarlet PageBilly Corgan is giving you the chance to own a piece of Smashing Pumpkins history. The rocker is selling more than 150 items, including gear and instruments from his personal collection, in an online shop hosted by the music-gear marketplace Reverb.

Among the pieces up for sale include the #2 Stratocaster that Corgan used to record songs on the Pumpkins records Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, a pair of amps used on the Mellon Collie album and tour, and a 1969 Gibson EB-3 Bass used on everything from Mellon Collie to Machina.

The shop will launch on August 16. For the full list of available items, visit Reverb.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News