Billie Joe Armstrong unites with Kat Von D for eyeliner collaboration

ABC/Heidi GutmanBillie Joe Armstrong is teaming up with Kat Von D to create a new eyeliner for the famed tattoo artist’s cosmetics line, Kat Von D Beauty.

The full details of the collaboration haven’t been officially announced, but Von D did share photos of her and the Green Day frontman posing together at a recent photo shoot promoting the eyeliner, which is called, fittingly, Basket Case.

“Super excited about our upcoming eyeliner collab for @katvondbeauty. #basketcase #comingsoon,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of her and Armstrong handcuffed to each other.

Meanwhile, Green Day will release a new greatest hits collection on November 17. The 22-track compilation, titled Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band, features a brand-new song called “Back in the USA,” plus a duet with country star Miranda Lambert.

