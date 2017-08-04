Biffy Clyro plans fall US tour dates

By Music News Group

Credit: Austin Hargrave Biffy Clyro will embark on a U.S. tour this fall. The outing opens September 7 in Huntington, NY with a show alongside Shinedown, and will conclude September 15 in Syracuse, New York. Visit BiffyClyro.com for ticket info.

The Scottish rockers will be touring in continued support of their 2016 album, Ellipsis, which features the single “Howl.”

Here are Biffy Clyro’s fall U.S. tour dates:

9/7 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount*

9/8 — Timonium, MD, Maryland State Fair Grounds*

9/9 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

9/11 — Libertyville, IL, Austins

9/12 — Cincinnati, OH, 20th Century Theatre

9/14 — Columbus, OH, A&R Music bar

9/15 — Syracuse, NY, The Westcott Theater

*with Shinedown.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News