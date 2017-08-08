Beyoncé writes foreword for new Prince photography book

By Music News Group

M. Caulfield/WireImageA forthcoming photography book titled Prince: A Private View will feature photos of the late music icon… and a foreword written by Beyoncé, reports Entertainment Weekly.

According to the publication, part of the foreward reads, “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

Beyonce and Prince were friends, and famously performed together at the 2004 Grammys.

The two were so closely associated, in fact, that a recurring skit on Saturday Night Live, The Prince Show, featured Prince — played by Fred Armisen — hosting his own talk show, with Maya Rudolph as Beyonce serving as his “translator.”

The images in the book, some of which have never been seen, were compiled by photographer and longtime friend of Prince, Afshin Shahidi.

You can buy Prince: A Private View October 17 via digital and physical retailers.

The new Prince photo book “Prince: A Private View,” featuring a foreword written by Beyoncé, to be released on Oct. 17th. ☔ pic.twitter.com/qn4lhoVpM8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 7, 2017

