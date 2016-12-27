Beyoncé Tops Most Charitable Celebs List of 2016

ABC/Image Group LABeyoncé is this year’s most charitable celeb, reports US Weekly.
The global superstar was recognized by non-profit organization DoSomething.org, which placed her at the top of its Celebs Gone Good list for using her fame and voice to support many social issue causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement and her philanthropic initiative, #BeyGOOD.
Bey is joined by 19 other celebrities who also have lent their talents and skills to make a difference in the world this year.
Here’s the complete list of DoSomething.org’s top 20 celebs gone good in 2016:
Beyoncé
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Taylor Swift
Demi Lovato
Shailene Woodley
John Cena
Miley Cyrus
Lady Gaga
Zendaya
Jesse Williams
Gina Rodriguez
Chance the Rapper
Tyler Oakley
Serena Williams
Yara Shahidi
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
Misha Collins
Nyle DiMarco
Aziz Ansari
