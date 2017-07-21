Beyonce Madame Tusssauds statue removed, then returned with alterations

ABC/Image Group LAProtests from the Beyhive about the controversial Beyonce Madame Tussauds statue have been addressed.

The wax figure, which many fans complained had a much lighter skin tone than Queen Bey’s, was briefly removed Thursday afternoon, and then returned Friday with some alterations, ETOnline.com reports.

A museum spokesperson says in a statement, “We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé, We have adjusted the styling and lighting of the figure and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”

The statue was missing Thursday afternoon — a staff member told the New York Times it was “off the floor until further notice.”

As previously reported, Madam Tussauds responded to the original uproar with this statement provided to ABC News: “At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted.”

The statement went on to say, “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.