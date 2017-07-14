Beyoncé is "Billboard"'s number one money maker of 2016

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LABeyoncé has topped yet another list that measures success: Billboard‘s Top 50 Money Makers of 2016.

The queen of the Beyhive made a whopping $62.1 million last year, with the bulk of that amount — $54.7 million — earned from her Formation World Tour.

In addition, Bey pocketed $4.3 million via sales, $1.9 million from streaming and $1.3 million from publishing. 2.2 million equivalent album units of Lemonade alone were sold last year and 260,000 more this year.

The global icon is also one of just six artists on Billboard‘s list to net more than $1 million within each of the categories that Billboard used to calculate the artists’ total earning amounts: sales, streaming, publishing and touring.

Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Future and The Weeknd are also included on the list. Drake comes in at number four, with earnings of $37.3 million. The majority of that figure comes from streaming sales, at $18.1 million.

Ye, RiRi and Future trail after Drizzy at numbers 9, 12 and 17 respectively on the list; The Weeknd lands at number 42.

