Beyoncé heads to Twitter for first time in over a year, tweets about #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI

Shaquana Golding/Parkwood Entertainment/BeyGood4BurundiBeyoncé continues to be full of surprises.

While it’s still unconfirmed whether or not the icon is a new mother of twins, she’s making sure to stand up for mothers in the African country of Burundi with a new tweet: her first in over a year.

The tweet is about her latest charitable initiative.

She writes, “Mothers in Burundi want to provide clean safe water for their children. Let’s help them, together. #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI.”

Beyoncé’s BEYGOOD4BURUNDI charity campaign has partnered with UNICEF to provide clean water to women and children in Burundi, known as the “Heart of Africa.”

It’s also one of the most densely populated countries in the continent.

The water crisis in Burundi is especially detrimental for children in the country, as they are more vulnerable to malnutrition and water-borne diseases due to unclean water.

In an official statement Bey explains, “Access to water is a fundamental right. When you give children clean and safe water, you don’t just give them life, you give them health, an education, and a brighter future. I am committed to helping drive lasting solutions to the water crisis in Burundi.”

The money raised through the initiative will pay for new wells with hand pumps in four regions of high priority in Burundi.

It will also pay for hygiene education for users, helping to greatly improve the water quality and sanitation facilities in schools as well.

The singer’s BeyGOOD charity also continues to address water crises in America, including within the states of Louisiana and Michigan.

At the Essence Festival this past weekend, a BEYGOOD4BURUNDI booth was set up so fans could find out more about Bey’s latest philanthropic effort.

Fans can find out more information and/or donate to Bey’s cause via beyonce.com/beygood4burundi.

