Best we ever had: Drake's record "Billboard" Hot 100 streak goes cold

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCAll good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for Drake, his epic Billboard Hot 100 streak has officially run its course.

The Canadian superstar is noticeably absent from the chart for the first time since 2009. That was the year his debut track, “Best I Ever Had,” appeared on the Hot 100.

Since then, he’s been featured on at least one track, either as a solo performer, every week, for a record stretch of 431 weeks.

However, the streak snapped this week when his latest singles, “Signs” and “Passionfruit,” dropped completely off the chart from numbers 100 and 81, respectively.

Drake’s record of most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 beat two artists he’s connected to: Lil Wayne, who had 326 weeks straight, and Rihanna, who racked up 216.

Drake also holds the record for the most Hot 100 appearances ever for a solo artist, with 157.

Only the cast of Glee has had more.

