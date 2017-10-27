Bedtime Funk: Bruno Mars’ hits turned into lullabies

By Music News Group

Rockabye BabyYou’re never too young for a little “24K Magic.” A new album of lullaby renditions of Bruno Mars‘ songs is coming out next week.

Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Bruno Mars includes soothing, baby-friendly instrumentals of “Uptown Funk,” “That’s What I Like,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Grenade.”

The album will be released on November 3, but you can pre-order it now.

Here is the track list:

“Uptown Funk”

“24K Magic”

“That’s What I Like”

“Locked Out of Heaven”

“Marry You”

“Grenade”

“Treasure”

“Gorilla”

“When I Was Your Man”

“It Will Rain”

“Count On Me”

“Just the Way You Are”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News