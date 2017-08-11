Beck announces new album "Colors" due in October

By Music News Group

Rich Polk/Getty ImagesBeck‘s new album finally has a title, and a new release date.

The long-teased follow-up to 2014’s Grammy Album of the Year-winning Morning Phase is called Colors, and will finally arrive in October, reports Rolling Stone.

The then-untitled Colors was originally slated to arrive in October of last year, and then was pushed to the spring.

“I suppose the record could have come out a year or two ago,” Beck tells Rolling Stone. “But these are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once. It’s not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking.”

As it’s title suggests, Colors is a very upbeat album, which tracks with the happy, electronic vibe of the previously released singles “Dreams” and “Wow.”

“The best songs make you glad to be alive,” Beck says. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Beethoven or the Monkees. That’s what I was thinking about a lot.”

Prior to the arrival of Colors, Beck will be opening for U2 on the fall leg of their The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, which kicks off in September.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News