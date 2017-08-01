Barry Manilow performing at New York City benefit for Italian-American organization this fall

By Music News Group

Courtesy of STILETTO EntertainmentBarry Manilow has signed on to perform at the Columbus Citizens Foundation’s 73rd annual gala, scheduled for October 7 at the New York Hilton in New York City. The fundraising event will honor Barnes & Noble founder and chairman Leonard Riggio, while benefiting the foundation’s Italian-American Student Scholarship Fund.

The gala is traditionally held in advance of New York’s Columbus Day Parade, which this year will feature the theme of “A Celebration of Italian-American Authors.” Riggio, who will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal this year, chose the theme, which also will be incorporated into the gala.

“It is an honor to have renowned performer Barry Manilow as this year’s Gala entertainment,” says Columbus Citizens Foundation president Angelo Vivolo. “The Gala holds high significance in the celebration leading up to the Columbus Day Parade, and to have legendary singer Barry Manilow perform shows the importance of the Foundation and its goals.”

The Foundation’s scholarship fund helps support outstanding students of Italian descent that are seeking a quality education and are in need of financial assistance.

Tickets to the gala can be purchased by emailing gala@columbuscitizens.org.

