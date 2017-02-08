Ball & "Chained": Katy Perry Teases New Single

By Andrea Dresdale

Noam Galai/WireImageKatycats, prepare yourselves: your queen is bringing you new music on Friday.

Katy Perry is teasing a brand new single with a tantalizing snippet of the song, which she plans to release on the 10th. In the 17-second teaser, we see a disco ball rolling around on the pavement, attached to a chain. The chain turns out to be attached around the ankle of a woman — presumably Katy, though we only see her feet in a pair of silver high heels. We also hear a few seconds of a song that has a reggae groove.

“Why are we all so chained” reads the caption, seemingly confirming reports that the new song is called “Chained to the Rhythm.” The reggae feel of the song may also indicate that reports that Skip Marley — grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley — is joining her on the track are true.

Two days after the song arrives, the newly-blonde singer will perform at the Grammy Awards, which air February 12 on CBS.

