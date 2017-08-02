"Bad to the Bone," alone: George Thorogood releasing first solo album, "Party of One," on Friday

By Music News Group

Rounder RecordsOver the last 40 years, every album George Thorogood has released has featured his longtime backing band The Destroyers, but that will change this Friday, August 4, when the veteran roots rocker puts out his very first solo album, Party of One. The 14-track collection features stripped-down renditions of some of Thorogood’s favorite blues and folk-influenced tunes, including songs by Robert Johnson, John Lee Hooker, Willie Dixon, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Johnny Cash.

All of the songs on Party of One were played and sung solely by George, who showcased his slide-guitar, Dobro and harmonica talents on the record. The album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also worked on three of the four albums Thorogood and the Destroyers have released since 2000.

“After playing with the band for all these years, I had to kind of reverse my hands and my head in order to do this thing justice,” Thorogood explains. “But I think Destroyers fans — and hardcore blues fans, too — are ready for the unexpected.”

Among the songs on Party of One are versions of The Stones’ “No Expectations,” Dylan’s “Down the Highway,” Hooker’s “Boogie Chillen” and Willie Dixon‘s “Wang Dang Doodle.” George also has included a 1999 live radio performance of his signature Hooker cover “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.” The CD version of the album boasts one bonus track, a rendition of “Dynaflow Blues,” originally recorded by Robert Johnson as “Terraplane Blues.”

In advance of Party of One‘s release, the entire album is being streamed exclusively at People.com. Meanwhile, Thorogood is scheduled to appear on the syndicated Live with Kelly & Ryan show on Thursday, August 3.

Here’s the full Party of One track list:

“I’m a Steady Rollin’ Man” (Robert Johnson)

“Soft Spot” (Gary Nicholson and Allen Shamblin)

“Tallahassee Women” (John Hammond Jr.)

“Wang Dang Doodle” (Willie Dixon)

“Boogie Chillen” (John Lee Hooker)

“No Expectations” (The Rolling Stones)

“Bad News” (Johnny Cash)

“Down the Highway” (Bob Dylan)

“Got to Move” (Elmore James)

“Born with the Blues” (Brownie McGhee)

“The Sky Is Crying” (Elmore James)

“The Hookers (If You Miss ‘Im…I Got ‘Im”) (John Lee Hooker)

“Pictures from Life’s Other Side” (Hank Williams)

“One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” (John Lee Hooker)

“Dynaflow Blues” (Robert Johnson)+

+ = bonus track available on CD version only.

