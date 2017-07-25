Backstreet's back!... in a new "CMT Crossroads" special with Florida Georgia Line

By Music News Group

CMTIt’s already been a big summer for Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys. They’re playing stadiums together, and FGL helped BSB score their first #1 country hit with “God, Your Mama and Me.”

Now they’re adding another major event to their calendars. Early next month, they’ll trade lines on each other’s hits as they ready a new edition of CMT Crossroads.

“It’s been really cool to collaborate with BSB in so many different ways this year,” FGL’s Brian Kelley says. “And to be able to take our friendship — and smooth new dance moves — up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!”

BSB’s Brian Littrell apparently even gives his seal of approval to FGL’s newfound choreography.

“Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” Brian says of the Crossroads special. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!”

“Getting us all under one roof in Nashville will be fire,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard agrees. “We can’t wait to jump in on each other’s songs and add our flavor to ones we grew up listening to!”

You’ll be able to check out Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet’s latest endeavor when their episode of CMT Crossroads premieres Wednesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

