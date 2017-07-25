Backstreet's back!... in a new "CMT Crossroads" special with Florida Georgia Line

By Music News Group

CMTIt’s already been a big summer for Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line. They’re playing stadiums together, and FGL helped BSB score their first #1 country hit with “God, Your Mama and Me.”

Now they’re adding another major event to their calendars. Early next month, they’ll trade lines on each other’s hits as they ready a new edition of CMT Crossroads.

“Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” Brian Littrell says of the Crossroads special. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley agrees: “It’s been really cool to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys in so many different ways this year. And to be able to take our friendship — and smooth new dance moves — up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!”

You’ll be able to check out Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line’s latest endeavor when their episode of CMT Crossroads premieres Wednesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News