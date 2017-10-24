Backstage on the Soul2Soul tour, Tim McGraw and LOCASH jam on everything from "Refried Dreams" to the greatest hits of Bo Duke

By Music News Group

Reviver RecordsLOCASH‘s breakthrough hit was called “I Love This Life,” and that’s exactly how Preston Brust and Chris Lucas were feeling as they opened Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s Soul2Soul swing through the Sunshine State this past weekend.

Preston and Chris already suspected they were musical brothers with Tim, having written his hit “Truck Yeah” — but they got the chance to test that theory even further.

“We hung out before the… last show,” Chris reveals, “and sang country music from the seventies, eighties and nineties… just for an hour and a half backstage with his band…”

“One of my favorite songs was ‘Refried Dreams,'” he goes on. “It was one of his first. I used to crank it up in my truck. He was like, ‘Well, let’s sing it.’ He goes, ‘I might not remember it though.’ I was like, ‘I got this’…” Chris remembers as he starts to sing the lyrics.

The backstage jam included hits by the Oak Ridge Boys and Keith Whitley — as well as some surprise tunes from one of the stars of The Dukes of Hazzard.

“He even sat down with a guitar and sang Bo Duke songs from John Schneider‘s country career,” Preston recalls. “I mean, just sat down and started playin’ ’em like he played it yesterday. You know, I mean, it’s incredible.”

For the record, John Schneider scored four #1 country hits between 1984 and 1986.

“He’s just a true music fan, dude,” Chris says of Tim. “I mean, I can’t talk enough about him, I really can’t. And how he cool is.”

“I mean, he told us stories about Mexico,” Preston continues.

“Which we can’t tell you about,” Chris interjects, as the two laugh.

