Back together again? Sir the Baptist and Brandy seen hanging out in New Orleans

Kat MorganIt looks like Brandy and Sir the Baptist are raising eyebrows once again.

Both artists were recently spotted at the Essence Festival in New Orleans this past weekend with Sir in tow. She performed at the House of Blues this past weekend’s during the festivities.

The “Boy Is Mine” singer posted a recent Instagram video that shows Sir helping to shield her from a large group of fans.

In the caption she writes, “This is so funny to me. I took so many pictures yesterday at the #essencefestival!”

She continues, “everybody I was with was so aggravated because I didn’t know how to say no to anyone that loves me…so I thought putting a scarf over my face would do the trick. Lmao.”

Brandy also shared a black-and-white photo of herself several steps behind Sir with the caption, “@SirTheBaptist Happy Bornday to a #Galaxy a #Genius a #Star and a Child of the #MostHigh! To know who you truly are has simply blessed and inspired me! #ChangeTheWorld.”

This May, fans wondered if Brandy and Sir were more than friends, as both posted several photos of the two hanging out in New York City.

Soon after, Sir was also rumored to be dating Destiny’s Child‘s Michelle Williams. However, Michelle did not confirm that a romance had begun with Sir, nor has Brandy.

