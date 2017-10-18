"Back to God": Reba's emotional acceptance speech and performance, after winning her first Dove Award

By Music News Group

Jamie Gilliam for Lipscomb UniversityIn her stellar career, Reba McEntire has taken home trophies from the Grammys, CMA, ACM, People’s Choice and American Music Awards, just to name a few. But in Nashville on Tuesday night, she scored a career first, picking up her inaugural Dove Award for her foray into Christian music.

The Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer took home the Christian-music-equivalent of a Grammy for her double-album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope.

“It’s not mine. It’s God’s,” Reba told the audience as she accepted, according to the Tennessean. “We’ll give him all the glory. I’ll put it up on the mantle, and think of him every time I look at it.”

Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus, who co-produced the record, shares in the honor and was there to celebrate as well.

Reba closed the show with a performance of “Back to God” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” backed by a choir, as well as Mary Mary‘s Erica Campbell, Tauren Wells and Southern Gospel artist Joseph Habedank, who co-wrote the title track of Reba’s winning album.

You can watch the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on TBN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News