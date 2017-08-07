Bachman & Turner and Bryan Adams to play Invictus Games closing ceremony

By Music News Group

Christie Goodwin; Samir Hussein/ RedfernsBachman & Turner and Bryan Adams are among the artists who will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games, taking place in Toronto next month. Pop star Kelly Clarkson will also play the event, which will be held at the Air Canada Centre on September 30.

The Invictus Games sporting competition was founded by Prince Harry in 2015 to help inspire and motivate soldiers who’ve been wounded in action. This year’s Games include archery, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair rugby.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have secured some truly outstanding, internationally renowned talent for the Closing Ceremony of the Games,” says Michael Burns, the CEO of this year’s competition. “It was important to us to offer a week filled with memorable experiences on and off the field of play, for the competitors, their friends and family members and the spectators across Canada and around the world.”

The Invictus Games kick off September 23 with an opening ceremony that will include performances by Sarah McLachlan and Alessia Cara. Tickets for the opening and closing events are available at InvictusGames2017.com.

Bachman & Turner currently have no other concert appearances on their schedule. The band is led by Randy Bachman and Fred Turner, founding members of the popular 1970s rock act Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Adams currently is on tour in Europe, and will begin a brief U.S. trek on September 8 in Miami.

