Baby, baby, baby: Woman who allegedly trespassed at Justin Beiber's home arrested after third time

Image Group LA/ABCBeverly Hills cops have arrested a woman in her 40s who allegedly trespassed on the property of a home being used by Justin Bieber.

Cops tell ABC News that the unknown woman, who’d reportedly been spotted there two previous times in a single week, never got close to the pop star. Monday night, Bieber’s security team detained her and called the police.

The woman was arrested for suspicion of trespassing and was being held at Beverly Hills Police Department on $4,000 bail.

