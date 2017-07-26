B-52s singer Cindy Wilson releasing debut solo album, "Change," this fall

By Music News Group

Kill Rock StarsB-52s singer Cindy Wilson has announced plans to release her first solo album in November, more than 38 years after her band put out its self-titled debut. Change finds Wilson blending a variety of musical genres and sounds, including electronica, futuristic pop, disco, and American standards.

The album’s first single, a dreamy synth-pop tune called “Mystic,” premiered online Wednesday. Wilson recorded Change in her hometown of Athens, Georgia, with her solo backing band, which features multi-instrumentalist Ryan Monahan, drummer Lemuel Hayes, violinist Marie Davon, and producer/musician Suny Lyons.

The record features mostly original songs, along with covers of New Colony Six‘s 1968 pop-rock gem “Things I’d Like to Say” and Athens-based indie-rock group Oh-OK‘s “Brother.”

Change is available for pre-order now via a PledgeMusic campaign that also offers perks including signed CDs, colored vinyl copies of the album, T-shirts, and handwritten lyric sheets and set lists. If you want to spend more money, Cindy will treat you to a tour of Athens, a home-cooked meal, or a private performance.

“I love the way it turned out,” Wilson says of Change in a PledgeMusic promo video. “And it’s been magical, it’s been mystic, it was creating something from nothing. So it’s been a dream come true to be able to work on a project like this.”

Cindy will support the album with a variety of North American solo concerts featuring a multimedia performance. She currently has a total of 10 dates scheduled in July, September and November, and plans to add more shows soon.

Here are all of Wilson’s confirmed solo concerts, according to CindyWilsonB52s.com:

7/27 — Orlando, FL, Will’s Pub

7/28 — Tampa, FL, Crowbar

9/4 — Cincinnati, OH, Woodward Theater

9/5 — Pittsburgh, PA, Hard Rock Cafe

9/6 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Lee’s Palace

9/8 — Syracuse, NY, Funk ‘n Waffles

9/9 — Boston, MA, Middle East Upstairs

9/10 — Brooklyn, NY, The Bell House

9/11 — Brooklyn, NY, The Knitting Factory

11/17 — Kansas City, MO, The Riot Room

