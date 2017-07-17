Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea go full speed ahead with song collaboration

By Music News Group

Iggy Azalea; ABC/Fred LeeJust because Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea‘s collaborative song won’t appear on Iggy’s sophomore album, Digital Distortion, doesn’t mean that the project is completely dead.

Over the weekend, a fan via Twitter asked Azealia if the former rivals’ track was still a go, to which she replied, “Starting it tonight.” So there you have it.

Earlier this month, Iggy confirmed on her Twitter account that her and Azealia’s song was not approved for inclusion on Digital Distortion because the head of her record company supposedly didn’t want to release another single from the disc. She added that she was “very disappointed” in the decision.

The collaboration will serve as an official burying-the-hatchet for the two former frenemies, whose feud started in 2012 when Iggy became the first female rapper to make the cover of XXL‘s Freshman Class issue.

Azealia publicly disagreed with the magazine’s choice.

