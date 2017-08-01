AXS TV to celebrate Cher's career with three-day programming event this month

By Music News Group

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesAXS TV will salute Cher this month with a three-day celebration of the legendary singer and actress’s career. The event kicks off on August 10 with a screening of Moonstruck, the 1987 romantic comedy for which Cher won the Oscar for Best Actress.

The film featured Cher as an Italian-American widow who falls for her fiancé’s passionate younger brother, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. The movie, which also stars Olympia Dukakis and Danny Aiello, will air at 9 p.m. ET.

The Cher salute continues on August 23 at 8 p.m. ET with a screening of an episode of the 2016 docuseries Rock Legends that focuses on the entertainer. The show follows Cher from her teen years, when she dropped out of high school and began a romantic and artistic partnership with her first husband, Sonny Bono, to her rise a multi-talented Hollywood icon. Check out a preview clip of the program at Vimeo.com.

The event’s finale will take place on August 24, when AXS TV will show the 1990 comedy-drama Mermaids. The film, which airs at 9 p.m. ET, stars Cher as a single mother to two daughters — played by Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci — who begins a relationship with a local shop owner played by Bob Hoskins.

