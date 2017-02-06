Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Incubus, The Offspring & More Playing Live Nation Ticket to Rock Shows

By Music News Group

Credit: Jeff ForneyConcert promoter Live Nation has spilled the beans on a few upcoming summer tours while announcing its 2017 Ticket to Rock program, which allows you to buy tickets for three shows in one city for $55 or four shows for $65.

Among the tours eligible for Ticket to Rock tickets this summer are Avenged Sevenfold, Korn and Stone Sour, Incubus and Jimmy Eat World, Sublime with Rome and The Offspring, and the previously announced Deftones and Rise Against co-headlining trek.

Participating cities include Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Dallas, Holmdel, New Jersey, Houston, Mountain View, California, Philadelphia, Toronto and Wantagh, New York. For the full list of eligible Ticket to Rock shows, visit LiveNation.com.

