Avenged Sevenfold joins Houston Open Air festival lineup

By Music News Group

Credit: Jeff ForneyAvenged Sevenfold has joined the lineup for the 2017 Houston Open Air festival, held October 14-15 in The Woodlands, Texas.

The lineup also includes the previously announced headlines Prophets of Rage and Five Finger Death Punch, plus Stone Sour, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Halestorm, In This Moment, Of Mice & Men, Beartooth, Starset, Suicidal Tendencies, Zakk Sabbath, and Greta Van Fleet, among others.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit HoustonOpenAir.com.

Avenged Sevenfold is currently on tour opening for Metallica.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News