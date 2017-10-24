Avatar announces new album, "Avatar Country"; listen to single "A Statue of the King"

By Music News Group

Entertainment One/Century MediaAvatar has revealed the details of their next album. The seventh studio effort from the Swedish makeup-wearing rockers is titled Avatar Country, and will arrive January 12.

Your first preview of Avatar Country comes in the form of the single “A Statue of the King,” which you can grab now via digital outlets. The track is also streaming alongside a video that shows vocalist Johannes Eckerström preaching from a podium in support of The King, which turns out to be guitarist Jonas Jarlsby. Each track title on Avatar Country makes reference to The King.

“The album contains the expected superior examples of how metal should and must sound today and for all eternity,” says Avatar in a statement.

Avatar will be touring North America in support of Avatar Country next year beginning January 6 in Columbus, Ohio. The run concludes February 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Visit AvatarMetal.com for ticket info.

Here’s the Avatar Country track list:

“Glory to Our King”

“Legend of the King”

“The King Welcomes You to Avatar Country”

“King’s Harvest”

“The King Wants You”

“The King Speaks”

“A Statue of the King”

“King After King”

“Silent Songs of the King Pt 1: Winter Comes When the King Dreams of Snow”

“Silent Songs of the King Pt 2: The King’s Palace”

And here are Avatar’s North American tour dates:

1/6 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

1/7 — Toronto, ON, The Opera House

1/9 — Montreal, QC, Astral

1/11 — New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre

1/12 — Boston, MA, Brighton

1/13 — Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

1/14 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre Of Living Arts

1/16 — Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

1/17 — Atlanta, GA, The Buckhead Theatre

1/18 — New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

1/19 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

1/20 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues

1/21 — San Antonio, TX, Aztec

1/23 — Tempe, AZ, The Marquee

1/24 — Los Angeles, CA, Regent Theater

1/25 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

1/28 — Seattle, WA, Studio Seven

1/30 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

1/31 — Denver, CO, The Summit Music Hall

2/1 — Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theatre

2/2 — Chicago, IL, The Bottom Lounge

2/3 — Green Bay, WI, Sand Lot

2/5 — Lawrence, KS, Granada

2/7 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrew’s Hall

2/8 — Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues

2/9 — Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe

2/10 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave II

2/11 — Grand Rapids, MI, Intersection

