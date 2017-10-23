Auld Lang Syne, all over again: Keith Urban returns to headline "Music City Midnight" for the second year in a row

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Keith Urban will be staying close to home this New Year’s Eve. For the second year in a row, the Aussie superstar will headline the annual December 31 festivities in his adopted hometown with a concert known as Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Maren Morris and Carly Pearce will take the stage in Music City’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park as well, along with Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famers Cheap Trick and the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers.

A hundred thousand people are expected to turn out for the free show, which culminates with the Music City Note Drop at midnight. If you can’t make it to Nashville, you’ll be able to sample the festivities on CNN, during New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

