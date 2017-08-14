At the Drive In fights mechanical spiders in "Call Broken Arrow" video

By Music News Group

Rise RecordsAt the Drive In has premiered the video for their song “Call Broken Arrow.” The clip serves as a prequel to the previously released “Hostage Stamps” visual, and takes place in the same creepy, stop-motion animated world.

The “Call Broken Arrow” video also finds the protagonist battling a pair of giant, mechanized spiders. It’s like a post-hardcore version of the Wild Wild West movie. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Both “Call Broken Arrow” and “Hostage Stamps” are tracks from At the Drive In’s new album, in•ter a•li•a, which was released earlier this year. in•ter a•li•a is the band’s first new LP in 17 years.

At the Drive In is currently on tour in Europe. They’ll return to the U.S. in September to play Chicago’s Riot Fest.

