Asking Alexandria announces new self-titled album; listen to meta single "Where Did It Go?" now

Sumerian RecordsAsking Alexandria has announced the details of their next album, their fifth studio effort. The self-titled disc will arrive December 15.

The new album marks the return of frontman Danny Worsnop, who rejoined Asking Alexandria last October after initially leaving the band in January 2015.

On Asking Alexandria, you’ll find the previously released single “Into the Fire,” as well as the new song “Where Did It Go?”, which you can grab now via digital outlets.

The new track is a profanity-laced meta commentary on the band’s career thus far, with Worsnop giving punchy descriptions of each Alexandria album. For example, 2011’s sophomore effort, Reckless & Relentless, which gave the band their first top-10 album on the Billboard 200, is characterized as “The living reckless one/The knock the pop stars off the charts one.” 2016’s The Black, which was recorded during Worsnop’s hiatus from the group, is described as “The wasn’t me one/The ‘we needed just a little space to breathe’ one.”

Asking Alexandria will hit the road next year in support of the new album on a co-headlining tour with Black Veil Brides. The trek kicks off January 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here’s the Asking Alexandria track list:

“Alone In a Room”

“Into the Fire”

“Hopelessly Hopeful”

“Where Did It Go?”

“Rise Up”

“Wen the Lights Come On”

“Under Denver”

“Vultures”

“Eve”

“I Am One”

“Empire”

“Room 138”

