Ask Garth Brooks how he knows which song is the best off "Gunslinger"

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteGarth Brooks has a top-25 hit with “Ask Me How I Know,” and the CMA Entertainer of the Year has to admit he’s not terribly surprised.

“I think this is the best song off Gunslinger,” he says. “I think we needed to start with something that was uptempo and fun, something we could also start the tour with,” he says of his current album’s lead single, “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance.”

“So you get your new stuff early usually to start the show, get a new song in. And then trying to find that slot where something new works after that, especially a ballad, is impossible.”

But Garth says “Ask Me How I Know” has staked out its own territory on his world tour.

“This song has kinda wedged its way in, found its sweet spot in the show, and I’m amazed. Starting with Champaign [Illinois], was the first time I really heard them singing it back to me. And then Kansas City [Missouri] just took it away from me, like they do anything. Like they do ‘Papa [Loved Mama]’ or like they do ‘Friends [in Low Places].’ It was really sweet.”

Garth and wife Trisha Yearwood continue their run at The Forum in Los Angeles, California this weekend.

