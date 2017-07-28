Art Garfunkel announces fall book tour to promote upcoming memoir, "What Is It All but Luminous"

By Music News Group

KnopfArt Garfunkel‘s recently reported memoir, What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man, will be published September 26, and the famed folk-rock singer has lined up a series of appearances to promote the book. The tour is mapped out from a September 25 event in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, through an October 15 appearance in Miami.

Most of the events will feature a conversation with Garfunkel focusing on his book, his life and his music career.

What Is It All but Luminous features the acclaimed vocalist opening up about his fruitful musical partnership and turbulent friendship with Paul Simon, along with his recollections about his childhood in Queens, New York; his solo career; his work as an actor; and his recent struggle to sing again after battling a vocal-cord ailment. You can order the book now at PenguinRandomHouse.com.

In other news, Garfunkel has a variety of concerts scheduled through an April 21, 2018, show in Napa, California.

Here are Garfunkel’s book tour dates

9/25 — Doylestown, PA, Doylestown Books at Holicong Middle School

9/26 — New York, NY, Barnes & Noble Midtown (book signing only)

9/27 — Cambridge, MA, Harvard Bookstore at the Brattle Theatre

9/28 — New York, NY, Kaufmann Concert Hall

10/2 — Washington, D.C., Politics & Prose at St. Paul’s Church

10/4 — Dallas, TX, Highland Park United Methodist Church

10/6 — St. Louis, MO, St. Louis County Library Foundation Author Series

10/9 — Seattle, WA, The Neptune Theatre

10/11 — San Francisco, CA, The Castro Theater

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA, Grand Performances

10/15 — Miami, FL, Books & Books at Chapman Conference Center – Miami Dade College

And here are all of his upcoming concerts:

9/11 — Chicago, IL, City Winery

9/12 — Chicago, IL, City Winery

10/26 — Boston, MA, City Winery

10/27 — Boston, MA, City Winery

10/28 — Woonsocket, RI, Stadium Theater PAC

1/25/18 — Carmel, IN, The Palladium

1/26 — Benton Harbor, MI, Mendel Center

3/9 — Elgin, IL, Elgin Community College Arts Center

3/10 — Naperville, IL, Wentz Concert Hall

4/17 — Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

4/19 — Redwood City, CA, Fox Theatre

4/20 — Monterey, CA, Golden State Theatre

4/21 — Napa, CA, The Uptown Theatre

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News